Hailey Bieber Reveals Moment She Fell For Justin Bieber, Shares Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photo

Hailey Bieber shared a snapshot of the exact moment she knew that Justin Bieber was her soulmate.

A fan asked Hailey to post a picture of the “first time you knew you were in love with JB.” Hailey obliged and posted a photo of her gazing lovingly at a shirtless Justin.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Biber. Photo: Instagram/Hailey Bieber

Another fan asked her to share “a wedding pic we haven’t seen before” and Hailey obliged, sharing this champagne-popping moment.

Photo: Instagram/Hailey Bieber

The two recently expressed their love for one another back in September while celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary.

“One year ago we had the best wedding,” Hailey wrote. “Wish I could live this day over and over.”

“Hailey Bieber. I am so lucky to be YOUR husband! You teach me so much every day and make me such a better man!” Justin wrote in response. “I am committed for the rest of our lives to empower you to be the woman God has called you to be!”

The celebrity couple reportedly received a marriage licence in Sept. 2018 but had an official ceremony on Sept. 30, 2019.