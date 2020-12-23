Michael Bublé And Canucks Star Elias Pettersson Sing Christmas Carols Outside Vancouver Children’s Hospice

Michael Bublé and Elias Pettersson are bringing smiles to children’s faces for the holidays.

This week, the singer and the Canucks player got together to sing Christmas carols outside the Vancouver children’s hospice Canuck Place.

“We’re not rehearsed but I think this could be something we take on the road,” Bublé joked.

The duo sang a medley of classics like “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”.

Canuck Place was founded in 1988 by Vancouver nurse Brenda Eng.