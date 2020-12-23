James Gunn Reveals Not Everyone Was Happy With Bradley Cooper’s Rocket Raccoon

By Rachel West.

Bradley Cooper - Getty Images

Director James Gunn was answering fan questions on Twitter when he revealed that not everyone was pleased with Bradley Cooper’s interpretation of Rocket Raccoon in “Guardians Of The Galaxy”.

Gunn says he pointed out that Cooper was hired precisely because he’s an actor who was brought on to create a character for the film.

The character is now a fan-favourite, playing a vital role in not just “Guardians Of The Galaxy: Vol. 2” but in “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame”.

 

