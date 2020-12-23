James Gunn Reveals Not Everyone Was Happy With Bradley Cooper’s Rocket Raccoon

Director James Gunn was answering fan questions on Twitter when he revealed that not everyone was pleased with Bradley Cooper’s interpretation of Rocket Raccoon in “Guardians Of The Galaxy”.

Gunn says he pointed out that Cooper was hired precisely because he’s an actor who was brought on to create a character for the film.

One exec – who is no longer with Marvel Studios/Disney – saw an early cut & said “Why did we pay money for Bradley Cooper if he doesn’t even sound like Bradley Cooper!?” I was like, we hired him because he’s a great ACTOR. That’s the point! He’s creating a CHARACTER! https://t.co/TzW7IMQ4gB — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 22, 2020

The character is now a fan-favourite, playing a vital role in not just “Guardians Of The Galaxy: Vol. 2” but in “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame”.