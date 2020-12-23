Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals Reason He Never Thought His Daughter Katherine Would Marry An Actor Like Chris Pratt

Katherine Schwarzenegger is happily married to Chris Pratt, but her father Arnold Schwarzenegger never thought that would be the case.

Arnold surprised his former “Kindergarten Cop” co-stars during a Zoom reunion hosted by Yahoo! Entertainment on Monday. During the appearance, the actor gushed over his son-in-law.

“I never, ever thought that my daughter is going to marry an actor.

“I said to myself, she would be sick and tired of me dragging them to sets, having them watch me blowing up buildings and killing people,” he added, according to E! News.

“My kids always enjoyed it, but Katherine, she was crying always, the first few movies,” the 73-year-old continued of his kids and his acting career.

Arnold also called Pratt a “fantastic guy” who is “so easy to get along with.” Pratt and Katherine tied the knot on June 8, 2019.

“I’m really happy because he has been a wonderful, wonderful husband to her, and such a great son-in-law.”

Pratt and Katherine share four-month-old daughter Lyla Maria, with the actor also sharing eight-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris.