‘The Bachelorette”s Tayshia Adams, Zac Clark Reveal 2022 Is When They’ll Start Planning A ‘Real Party’ For Their Wedding

Bachelor Nation was buzzing with excitement after Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark got engaged during the season 16 finale of “The Bachelorette”.

Just hours after the emotional proposal aired on national television, ET Canada’s Sangita Patel caught up with the happy couple, who shared why they couldn’t wait to finally be out in the “real world.”

“We haven’t walked outside with people being around,” admitted Adams, “and wearing my ring it still feels like I shouldn’t be doing it because I don’t want to get caught. But it feels really good to not have to hide it anymore. I can’t wait to just live everyday life now.”

Despite living on opposite U.S. coasts, the couple revealed how long-distance has only made them grow closer together.

“I feel like the foundation of our relationship is based off of communication and we really have grown so much in that aspect and it’s really allowed us to continue to grow and fall more in love with each other,” the “Bachelorette” leading lady said.

Continued Clark: “When you leave the show, you’re in this confined environment and the love is so hot and heavy and then you realize at the end of the day we’re just a couple that’s starting this beautiful relationship and you know the communication was key. We’ve had some really good growth there.”

“We’ve been tested quite a bit, I feel like. We had some really serious conversations that really solidified we’re going to be really supportive of one another,” Adams, 30, shared.

So, what’s next for the newly engaged couple?

“We’re going to do this bicoastal thing for a little bit,” Clark said. “I think 2021 is going to be about some travel, some excitement, some fun and then as we work into the next year we’ll get a date and start planning some real party.”

“I just want to be a normal engaged couple just enjoying each other,” admitted Adams.

