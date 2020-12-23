Gal Gadot Teams Up With Xbox To Give The Gift Of Wonder To Sick Kids

Gal Gadot is bringing the gift of wonder and joy to sick kids across America.

The “Wonder Woman 1984” star is teaming up with Xbox and charity, “Gamers Outreach” to deliver portable gaming kiosks to 10 children’s hospitals across the country just in time for the holiday season.

The children, who will be receiving care during Christmastime will get a brand new Xbox Series S, two Wonder Woman customized Xbox controllers and a subscription to HBO Max to stream Gadot’s new highly-anticipated movie.

In a heartfelt video message, the 35-year-old actress said, “Children will be able to enjoy their favourite games, movies and TV shows with friends while receiving care.”

“Stay strong, I wish you well. Sending you much love,” she added, blowing a kiss to the camera.

This week, Gadot sparked controversy when she was cast as Cleopatra in Patty Jenkins’ upcoming biopic, with critics suggesting the part should be played by an Arab or African actress.

Dismissing accusations of whitewashing, she said: “First of all if you want to be true to the facts then Cleopatra was Macedonian.”

She added to BBC Arabic’s Sam Asi, “We were looking for a Macedonian actress that could fit Cleopatra. She wasn’t there, and I was very passionate about Cleopatra.“I have friends from across the globe, whether they’re Muslims or Christian or Catholic or atheist or Buddhist, or Jewish, of course… People are people, and with me I want to celebrate the legacy of Cleopatra and honour this amazing historic icon that I admire so much.”

