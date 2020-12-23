Kirk Cameron Prompts Backlash After Organizing Maskless Carolling Protest Amid California’s COVID-19 Case Surge

Kirk Cameron is getting hit with backlash after organizing protests in California.

The criticism came after the “Growing Pains” actor, 50, hosted two events in Southern California, where dozens of mask-less people gathered to sing Christmas carols in protest of the state’s stay-at-home mandates. California is currently facing a COVID-19 case surge.

Cameron took to Instagram ahead of his second protest, revealing the event would be held in the parking lot of The Oaks mall in Thousand Oaks. “I’m getting ready to go out in 38 minutes, it’s T-38 minutes for our Christmas carolling peaceful protest,” he said. “We are going to be celebrating our God-given liberties, our constitutionally protected rights at this time at Christmas to sing Christmas songs to gather, to assemble, and to sing about the birth of our saviour.”

RELATED: Kirk Cameron Defies COVID Guidelines To Host Massive Christmas Carolling Event

But in response, the mall refused to support Cameron’s demonstration.

“We do not condone this irresponsible — yet constitutionally protected — peaceful protest event planned,” the official Twitter page for the mall shared. “We share your concern and have notified the Sheriff’s office. As well, we have reached out to the event planner to ask that they do not use The Oaks as their venue.”

We do not condone this irresponsible – yet constitutionally protected – peaceful protest event planned. We share your concern and have notified the Sheriff’s office. As well, we have reached out to the event planner to ask that they do not use The Oaks as their venue. — The Oaks (@ShopTheOaks) December 23, 2020

RELATED: Kirk Cameron Recalls His Time With Alan Thicke On ‘Growing Pains’: ‘We Were A Real Family’

Even Cameron’s “Growing Pains” co-star, actress Tracey Gold, expressed her concern.

“Checking in with my dear brother Mike. @ KirkCameron As your more intelligent sister I want you to know that I disapprove,” she wrote. “I’m worried about you brother AND your family. Wear a mask. Stay home. Sing later.”

Checking in with my dear brother Mike. @KirkCameron As your more intelligent sister I want you to know that I disapprove. I’m worried about you brother AND your family. Wear a mask. Stay home. Sing later. ❤️ 😷 — Tracey Gold (@TheTraceyGold) December 16, 2020

California has reported over 1.9 million cases in the past few days, via CNN, and the number continues to grow with tens of thousands of new cases daily.