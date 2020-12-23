Kaitlynn Carter Admits She Was ‘Deeply In Love’ With Ex Miley Cyrus, Says Relationship Was ‘Entirely Unintentional’

Kaitlynn Carter discusses her relationship with Miley Cyrus and her sexuality in a new interview with the “Scrubbing In” podcast.

Chatting with Becca Tilley, Carter admits, “No one was more surprised that I was all of a sudden dating one of my girlfriends than I was.

“When I look back, I know that I had feelings for her that were maybe different from feelings I had for other friends,” she continues. “It was entirely unintentional, but I was very deeply in love with this person.”

Carter also speaks about the candid piece she wrote for Elle about their split in September 2019, insisting she has no regrets about opening up so much.

The “Hills” star, who split from ex Brody Jenner around the same time as Cyrus split from Liam Hemsworth, shares: “All of a sudden all I wanted to do was create things. That Elle piece was one of those things that were super cathartic.”

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter are seen on September 14, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Wolf/Star Max/GC Images/Getty)

“I don’t want to have a relationship that’s in the tabloids. I don’t want to do overly public things,” Carter adds of her thoughts on relationships now.

She confirms that she’s been dating a fashion designer called Chris since May.

Carter gushes, “I’ve never had a relationship that was just easy,” adding she calls him “the first adult I’ve dated,” as well as “the gayest straight man.”

Carter never named Cyrus directly in the Elle piece, nor did she in the podcast interview. However, the pair did go travelling together through Europe just like she details in the magazine. They were spotted in Italy last August before calling it quits the following month.

“This past July, I went on vacation with a female friend; the next thing I knew, I was in love with her. It wasn’t quite that simple, of course. But it also wasn’t very complicated, either,” she wrote in the piece.

“Until that trip, it had never crossed my mind that I was even capable of loving a woman the way I loved her. But after reflecting on my romantic history, I realized that I’ve never really had a ‘type’.”