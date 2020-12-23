Buddy Valastro Returns From Hospital After Impaling His Hand With A Nail In Freak Bowling Injury

Witness the aftermath of the freak bowling accident that left “Cake Boss” star Buddy Valastro with a nail impaling his hand.

TLC will soon premiere “Buddy Valastro: Road To Recovery”. In a sneak peek posted to Instagram, Valastro’s family welcomes him home after his departure from the hospital.

“I feel so mad at myself,” Valastro expressed. “Buddy, my hand is everything I have… it’s everything.”

The accident occurred during a round of bowling.

“So they have four pins, here and here,” his wife, Lisa Valastro, explained. “He broke his thumb real bad… He has damage in his tendon, in his two fingers, and the nerve in his thumb.”

Lisa showed off the metal ping to her family: “This is what was through his hand.”

“Buddy Valastro: Road To Recovery” airs Wednesday night. And Valastro can also be seen on “Buddy vs. Christmas” on Food Network Canada.