Pete Davidson Responds After Ex-Girlfriend Cazzie David Writes About Their Split In Candid New Book

Pete Davidson only had nice things to say about his ex-girlfriend Cazzie David’s new book of essays titled No One Asked for This, one of which being about their breakup.

Davidson, who split from David in 2018 after a two and a half year relationship before he then had a whirlwind five month romance with Ariana Grande, told Insider: “I’m really happy for her.

“It did well, and, you know, we’re cool. I wish her nothing but the best. I think she wrote a really funny book and I hope it stays on the chart.”

Despite the seemingly messy split, David has now said the pair are friends.

Thanking the “Saturday Night Live” comedian in the acknowledgements of her book, David, who showed him the essay before it was published, wrote, “Pete. I love you. Thank you for being encouraging when you did not have to be. Your bravery inspires me and your friendship means the world to me.”

“Erase Me” was the essay written about Davidson, in which she claimed he ended their relationship over text.

David then logged onto social media the next day and learned that he’d covered the tattoos dedicated to her and moved on with Grande, causing her to have “a ton of anxiety.”

She wrote: “I felt like I was being terrorized.”

David revealed that she was fearful of ending their relationship at first but finally mustered up the courage to break things off, before telling him a few days later that she had changed her mind. When she contacted him about it, however, David claimed Davidson told her that he was “the happiest” he’s ever been and he officially ended their relationship two days later.

David recalled feeling devastated in that moment, writing in the essay that she had a breakdown on the plane to her sister’s college graduation. Her father, comedian Larry David, consoled her, as she cried, screamed and “shook uncontrollably in his arms for the entire flight.”

No One Asked for This was published by HMH Books in November and debuted as the No. 2 book on The New York Times‘ paperback nonfiction best seller list on December 6.