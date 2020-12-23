Dolly Parton And Willie Nelson Are Animated In ‘Pretty Paper’ Music Video

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson get the animated treatment in the new music video for “Pretty Paper”.

The song is featured on Parton’s new Christmas album, A Holly Dolly Christmas. Nelson originally penned “Pretty Paper” in 1963. It was inspired by a disabled man selling pencils and wrapping paper outside a department store.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Honours Her ‘Fairy Godmother’ Dolly Parton

“I figured since everybody probably wouldn’t get to celebrate Christmas as usual this year, I wanted to be creative instead of sitting around at the house this summer,” Parton said of A Holly Dolly Christmas, per Rolling Stone.

“So I put on my mask, gloves and practiced social distancing, as well as all of the wonderful musicians and singers,” she added. “And we proceeded to put together what I think is some of the best work that I’ve ever done.”

RELATED: Dolly Parton Talks Collaborations With Miley Cyrus And Michael Bublé

A Holly Dolly Christmas released on Oct. 2 and included collaboration with Miley Cyrus, Michael Buble and more. It is the mind-boggling 47th studio album from the legendary musician.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP