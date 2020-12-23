Melanie Fiona Finally Marries Jared Cotter After Postponing Wedding Three Times

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 24: (L-R) Recording artist Melanie Fiona, Jared Cotter, and Cameron Cotter backstage at Sony Hall on May 24, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Canadian-born singer Melanie Fiona has finally tied the knot with longtime beau, Jared Cotter, after postponing the ceremony three times due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The happy couple chose to stop waiting and exchanged their long-awaited vows in an intimate wedding chapel in Los Angeles.

The songstress posted a vintage-style video on Instagram which showed the pair typing in “same day marriage” into Google Maps, donning face masks and beaming at each other while they signed on the dotted line. The newlyweds then stopped off at a nearby liquor store for a celebratory swig of champagne while dancing to John Legend’s popular ballad, “Who Do We Think We Are”.

RELATED:Melanie Fiona And Jared Cotter Welcome Baby Boy

Fiona, who looked stunning in a simple and elegant white dress, captioned the post with a sweet, inspirational message about how “anything is possible if you’re willing to adjust your perspective.”

“We had to postpone our wedding three times this year. We had to accept that a full ceremony with our loved ones could not be possible until 2021. But we also knew we wanted to be married this year. So, we made it happen!!! We took what was in our control and saw it through. On 12-12-2020, I married my best friend, my partner, my twin flame, in the most perfect possible way.”

RELATED:Singer Melanie Fiona Reveals Losing Her Voice — And The Astonishing Way She Got It Back

She continued: “Remember, things might not look the way you envisioned, but if you’re willing to surrender… to detach from your ideals and expectations, you can joyfully find your way back to the intention…The reason you started in the first place.”