Tilda Swinton Garners Oscar-Buzz With ‘The Human Voice’ Trailer

Tilda Swinton and director Pedro Almodóvar bring rare-Oscar buzz to a short film in the new trailer for “The Human Voice”.

Swinton stars facing despair and longing as she awaits the arrival of her ex-lover. The short film marks the English-debut of Almodóvar and already has Oscar buzz. Sony Pictures Classics released the film’s official trailer on Wednesday.

The film is based on a one-act play, about a woman’s final phone call with her longtime love who is about to wed a different woman, written by Jean Cocteau in 1928.

Back in August, we finally got a teaser for the upcoming movie after Almodóvar teased in mid-July that production was back on in Madrid following quarantine.

“Pedro Almodóvar, Tilda Swinton, El Deseo (the brothers’ production company), #LaVozHumana,” he captioned a behind-the-scenes photo. The pic showed some of the safety measures being taken on set, including masks and face shields. “First day of shooting.”

Pedro Almodóvar,Tilda Swinton, El Deseo , #LaVozHumana . Primer día de rodaje. pic.twitter.com/84ZQVmW9d5 — Agustín Almodóvar oficial (@AgustinAlmo) July 16, 2020

A synopsis for the movie reads: “A woman watches time passing next to the suitcases of her ex-lover (who is supposed to come to pick them up, but never arrives) and a restless dog who doesn’t understand that his master has abandoned him.”

The upcoming short is the filmmaker’s first English-language production.

“The Human Voice” doesn’t have an official release date yet, but is anticipated to premiere in early 2021.