Quavo Gifts Saweetie An Icy New Bentley For Christmas

Quavo got luxurious with Saweetie’s Christmas present.

The Migos member gifted the “Tap In” songstress with an icy new Bentley. The drop-top Bentley has a white-ish blue finish. The custom vehicle also has Saweetie’s “Icy” moniker embroidered and, of course, a ceremonial red bow.

Saweetie was too busy hopping up and down with enthusiasm to express her appreciation for Quavo on-camera. She did, however, thank her beau on Twitter.

“Quavious Marshall the f**kin GOAT!!!” Saweetie tweeted, calling Quavo the Greatest of All-Time. “I love you, baby !!!!!!!!” She also alluded to how she was going to thank Quavo later.

