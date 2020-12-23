George Clooney Calls Donald Trump ‘A Charismatic Carnival Barker’

George Clooney is not convinced U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will be able to bridge the gap between Democrats and Republicans after Donald Trump’s departure from the White House.

Clooney shared his thoughts on the U.S. Presidency and the divide between parties in a new interview with The New York Times.

“The world is different now,” Clooney said. “I mean, Ted Cruz, think about what a yutz this guy is! I don’t care what your political view is: If a guy said that my wife was ugly and my father killed Kennedy, there is no way in the world you could have me come out and say, “I’ll defend you.”

“Every single one of these guys have aspirations for bigger things — Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz, Mike Pence, all of them,” the Oscar-nominated director said. “They think people will travel with them because, “I’ve stuck with you, Don,” but the truth is, they won’t.”

Clooney says Rubio, Cruz, Pence and company stick with Trump because he is “a charismatic carnival barker.”

“They stay with Donald because Donald, for all of his immense problems as a human being, is a charismatic carnival barker,” asserted the Academy Award-winning Best Actor.

The public has expressed interest in seeing the likes of Dwayne Johnson and Oprah Winfrey run for U.S. President, but keep Clooney’s name out of the mix.

“That’d be fun, wouldn’t it?” he said sarcastically. “Gee, what a great way to spend the last third of my life, trying to make deals with people that have no intention of making deals.”