Take A Peek At Harry And Meghan’s 2020 Festive Family Christmas Card

The Sussexes have released their adorable 2020 holiday Christmas card, which features an illustrated portrait of the couple with their 18-month-old son Archie outside their home in the U.S.

The card, which was shared on charity Mayhew’s social media pages shows the Duke and Duchess candidly posing with their two sweet pups, Guy and Pula in the garden of their California home.

A statement on Mayhew’s website from the Duchess reads: “This year we, as a family, have made donations to several charities with you in mind. From a local California organization that helps families transition out of homelessness, to two of our U.K. patronages: one that supports animal and community welfare, and the other, a memorial fund for a cherished friend that helps to educate children and fight poverty in Uganda, we have honoured their work on behalf of all of us.”

A spokesperson for the Sussexes told ET Canada the original photo was taken by Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland earlier this month: “The small Christmas tree, including the homemade ornaments and other decorations, were selected by Archie, and the tree will be replanted after the holidays.”

Last year, baby Archie was featured front and centre in a black and white e-card, with the couple laughing in the background.

This will be the Sussex’s first Christmas in the U.S. since they stepped down from their royal duties earlier this year.