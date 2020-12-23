Dominic West And Wife Display Togetherness In Family Holiday Photo Following Lily James Scandal

Dominic West is home for the holidays, alongside his wife, Catherine FitzGerald, and their four children.

West and his family posed for a photo on the grounds of Glin Castle in Ireland, with the photo posted on the Glin Castle Instagram account (the castle is FitzGerald’s ancestral home).

This marks the second time that West and FitzGerald have made a public demonstration of togetherness following the publication of some scandalous photos of West and co-star Lily James that emerged in October.

In the photos, taken in Rome, West, 50, and Collins, 31, are seen canoodling, with West stroking her, and wrapping his arms around her as they rode a scooter.

WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Married star of The Affair, Dominic West, pictured passionately kissing Lily James in Rome https://t.co/cZLOuXGTOs pic.twitter.com/cwpCC4kC0e — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) October 12, 2020

West and his wife subsequently appeared outside their home, posing for paparazzi and even kissing.

At the time, the couple handed paparazzi a note that read, “Our marriage is strong and we’re very much still together. Thank you.”

As he handed out the note, West reiterated, “I just want to say our marriage is strong and we are still very much still together.”