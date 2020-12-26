‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Star Carly Waddell Admits Split From Evan Bass After 3 Years Of Marriage Has Left Her ‘Very Sad’

Another beloved “Bachelor” franchise couple recently went their separate ways, with “Bachelor in Paradise” couple Carly Waddell and Evan Bass revealing earlier this week that they were separating after three years of marriage.

In an Instagram post she shared on Dec. 25, Waddell shared a photo of herself and the two young children she shares with Bass, writing that “Christmas Day isn’t what I had excepted this year. The three of us. The new normal. Which feels incredibly abnormal, and actually very sad.”

She continued: “A lot of you kind people have asked if I’m ok. And I want to say I am, but I’m not. I will be though. Today is the first day that both kids are staying at Evan’s house overnight. I feel like I’m missing a piece of my soul.”

She concluded by noting that she was “literally just sitting by myself writing this. But I’m thankful that it was a white Christmas, and I’m thankful the kids all get to be having a blast with their dad and brothers. They are feeling so loved. Thank you for checking on me. Love all of you.”

On Wednesday, the couple announced they were separating.

“We have made the difficult decision to separate,” they said in a joint statement to People. “We will always cherish our time together and continue to have the utmost respect for one another as we focus on what’s best for the future of our family. We greatly appreciate everyone’s love and support and kindly ask that you please respect our family’s privacy as we navigate through this.”

Bass, 38, and Waddell, 35, married in 2017 after meeting on “Bachelor in Paradise”. They share 2-year-old daughter Bella and 1-year-old son Charlie, while Bass is also dad to three older sons from a previous marriage.

In a June 2019 interview with ET, Waddell said that her and Bass’ second child together would be their last.

“Pregnancy is really hard,” she explained. “I feel fine now that I’m, like, almost over the hump, but I’m bad that first trimester. I’m just so sick.”

“So it’s, like, space is our friend [during that time],” Bass added.

Waddell first entered Bachelor Nation on Chris Soules’ season of “The Bachelor” in 2015, while Bass competed on JoJo Fletcher’s season of “The Bachelorette” in 2016. Fans had noticed Bass’ reduced presence on Waddell’s social media in recent months.

Their breakup comes two months after former Bachelorette Ashley Hebert and her husband, JP Rosenbaum, announced their split after nearly eight years of marriage.

See more on Waddell and Bass in the video below.

More From ET:

Carly Waddell Reveals Husband Evan Bass Is Getting a Vasectomy Months After Birth of Their Son

Carly Waddell and Evan Bass on Why Their Second Child Together Will Be Their Last (Exclusive)

Carly Waddell and Evan Bass Share the Small Luxuries They Take as Parents (Exclusive)