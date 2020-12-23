Fans Speculate Over Kourtney Kardashian Photoshop Rumours

Fans speculated that Kourtney Kardashian was Photoshopped into a family photo posted on Kim Kardashian’s Instagram account on Wednesday.

The photo, captioned, “Tahoe w the fam,” shows the two sisters plus Kris Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble, Kendall Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick all wearing puffy jackets posing side by side in Lake Tahoe.

A faint glow surrounding the 41-year-old’s lean frame has sparked controversy online and has fans waging she was Photoshopped into the snap.

“Is it just me or does Kourtney look like a cardboard cut out in this pic?” one commenter wrote.

Another reply read: “Why does it look like Kourt been photoshopped into the picture?”

But other fans argued that it was just the lighting.

“nope.. she is GLOWING that’s why hehehehe,” another wrote.

Addressing the controversy, sources tell ET Canada that Kourtney was indeed there.

In addition, a source tells Page Six, “She was NOT photoshopped in… it’s the lighting, it’s backlit.”

Just last year, Kim appeared on the “Ellen DeGeneres Show” and revealed her daughter North, 6, was Photoshopped into the family Christmas card.

In addition, in February 2019, fans of Khloé were outraged when a photo showing her midriff was also the centre of a Photoshop scandal, while Kourtney was accused of Photoshopping her nude bathtub pic in March 2019.