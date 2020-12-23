Steve Buscemi Joined By Adam Sandler, Chris Rock & More For Charity Livestream

Steve Buscemi is helping out firefighters over the holidays, and he enlisted some famous friends to lend a hand.

On Tuesday, Buscemi — who served as an FDNY firefighter in New York City before pursuing an acting career — hosted a special livestreamed “Fireside Chat with Steve Buscemi”, joined by Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, David Spade, Judd Apatow, Julie Bowen, Tim Meadows, Rob Schneider, Kenan Thompson and more.

The fundraising effort proved to be a success, exceeding the $100,000 goal by raising more than $150,000 for Friends of Firefighters, a nonprofit that provides free, independent and confidential mental health counselling, peer support and wellness services to active and retired FDNY firefighters and members of their families.

Among the highlights of the two-hour event was Buscemi and Sandler discussing their favourite roles, along with Buscemi reminiscing about appearing in every single Sandler film.

In addition, Sandler, Rock and other “SNL” alums discussed their favourite sketches during their years with the show, while Sandler also debuted a brand-new song that he wrote specially for Buscemi.

The “fireside chat” can be viewed in its entirety above; more information can be found at FriendsofFirefighters.org.