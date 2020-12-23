L.A. Kings Remove Jinxed Taylor Swift Banner From Staples Center To Remove Supposed Curse

Is a jinxed banner in Los Angeles’ Staples Center commemorating Taylor Swift the reason why the L.A. Kings have one the worst records in the NHL?

That’s the belief that’s led to the banner’s removal, a year after it was covered during Kings games for the same reason.

It all began in 2015, when a banner unfurled at the arena where Kings home games are played, congratulating Swift for having Staples Center’s most sold-out performances ever.

Last year, the Los Angeles Times reported that the team covered the banner during the first home game of the season, which proved to be successful when the Kings beat the Nashville Predators that night.

However, the Kings’ subsequent performance has only made the superstition grow. On Wednesday, sports writer Arash Markazi tweeted a photo of the Staples Center, sans banner, noting that it “looks like” it had been removed.

In a followup post, Markazi reported there had been no comment yet “about the whereabouts of the banner,” but it had indeed been removed.

Last year, the Kings’ senior vice president of marketing, communications and content, Michael Altieri, told the Los Angeles Times that the team’s fans had “made it clear that the banner shouldn’t be part of their Kings game experience. We didn’t see an issue in covering it for our games and in fact see it as an opportunity to show our fans that we hear them.”