Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Welcome Their First Child Together — Find Out The Baby Boy’s Cool Name!

Christmas came early for Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir. The happy couple welcomed their first child together on Wednesday!
Ka’oir took to Instagram to announce the exciting news, posting a pair of stunning maternity snapshots in which she bares her baby bump.
“He’s here!!!!!!!!!! ICE DAVIS 12/23/20 7lbs #ThankYouLord,” the new mom captioned the post.
While Ka’oir hasn’t yet shared a photo of their baby boy, she added in the post, “OMG he is soooooo darn CUTE & PERFECT👶.”
For his part, Mane — who’s real name is Radric Delantic Davis — shared one of the two pics Ka’oir posted, and wrote in the caption, “My wife just gave me a 7lb 1 oz baby boy his name ICE DAVIS 12/23/20 thank you MrsDavis ❤️🏹🥶 he’s here!!!!!!!”
Mane first revealed they were expecting back in August by posting a photo of Ka’oir posing in black lingerie, with straps and lace outlining her baby bump. “My wife pregnant my life is great @keyshiakaoir ❤️🔥🥶,” he wrote in the caption.
In early November, the pair shared photos from their blue-themed baby shower and revealed that they were expecting a son.
“We got a lil baby boy on the way @keyshiakaoir 🥶,” Mane wrote. His wife also confirmed the news on Instagram with her own pics from the shower, writing, “It’s a Boy💎 #LilGuwop.”
The pair wed in October 2017 in a lavish ceremony that they documented for the show “Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir: The Mane Event”.
Back in 2019, Keyshia tweeted that she hoped to one day have a son with her husband, writing, “I think it’s time I get off birth control and have us the cutest lil baby boy.”
Both are already parents — the Atlanta-based rapper has a son, Keitheon, with his ex, Sheena Evans, while the Jamaica-born model has two daughters and a son from a previous relationship.
Congrats to the happy couple!
