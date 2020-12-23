‘Bachelorette’ Suitor Ivan Hall Reveals How Differing Religious Beliefs Quashed Romance With Tayshia Adams

The road to her “Bachelorette” engagement to Zac Clark was not a straightforward one for Tayshia Adams.

Along the way, Ivan Hall appeared to be a frontrunner until Adams sent him packing after a discussion about religion, telling him that “at the end of the day, religion is part of my morals and my beliefs.”

In a new interview with Kaitlyn Bristowe’s “Off the Vine” podcast, Hall explained what went down between him and the Bachelorette that put the kibosh on their budding romance.

According to Hall, it all began when the topic of children came up. When Adams asked if he planned to raise his kids to be religious, “that’s when we dove into it,” he revealed.

“I kind of explained to Tayshia, listen, I’m agnostic, and being agnostic is, a lot of people confuse it for being atheist, which is not what I am,” Hall explained. “Atheist is taking a hard stance that there is no God, and that’s not what I believe at all. It’s completely different things, but everybody confuses it. Agnostic is strictly saying, I don’t know, basically.”

Discussing his agnosticism, he added, led them even deeper down the rabbit hole. “So it all gets kind of crazy and when we get into the details of things when she maybe starts asking me about like my beliefs about like, is there a heaven or is there a hell, that kind of stuff, I’m gonna be like, yeah my answer’s gonna be different than yours. Because I’m gonna tell our kids, I don’t know what there is, and then you can tell the kids whatever you want, and you can take them to church, that’s completely fine with me.”

Pointing out that he’s dated women from a wide variety of religious persuasions, he added: “You can have whatever religion you want, my main focus are the morals and values that you have, and that’s what I try to have. I just try to have good morals and values, that’s what’s most important to me.”