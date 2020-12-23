Ryan Reynolds Pitches His Aviation Gin As The Perfect Last-Minute Christmas Gift

Ryan Reynolds is coming to the rescue of all those last-minute Christmas shoppers out there, offering a suggestion courtesy of a new advertising spot for his Aviation Gin.

“‘Twas the night before Christmas, and people were f**ked,” says the “Deadpool” star in a voiceover accompanying images of various people in apparent dispair.

“With no time to ship presents, they were ship out of luck,” he says.

After images of closed stores, and a priest blessing a truckful of gin, Reynolds continues.

“But there’s still hope for late shoppers visiting kin, in the form of someone’s premium gin,” he adds.

“Aviation’s a kick, save and a beauty for you and yours,” Reynolds concludes. “And available last minute — at the most essential stores.”