Prince Charles Joined By Tom Hardy, Daniel Craig & More Stars To Record Festive Poem

Prince Charles has enlisted some members of Hollywood royalty to help him narrate a classic holiday poem.

The Prince of Wales was joined by Tom Hardy, Daniel Craig, Maggie Smith, and Judi Dench to recite a very special version of “‘Twas The Night Before Christmas”.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also participated in the festive reading, which is raising awareness for actors who had their livelihoods affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Most of the filming took place at Clarence House, with some of the stars recording their segments of the poem remotely due to COVID-19

The poem was recorded in support of the Actors’ Benevolent Fund, of which Charles has been Patron for over 20 years

The caption explains, “This year has been particularly difficult for those working in the industry and in April the charity launched an Emergency Grant Fund to support those in their profession who are experiencing financial hardship owing to the pandemic.”

Charles devised the plan after hearing about the difficulties that people in the creative industries are still facing because of COVID-19.

Both Charles and Camilla have carried out a number of different engagements in recent months, in support of the arts.