Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Reveals Positive COVID Test

Sam Asghari is isolating from his loved ones.

On Wednesday, the 26-year-old fitness model and boyfriend of Britney Spears revealed in an Instagram post that he recently tested positive for COVID-19.

“Living a healthy lifestyle has Helped and shaped my life in many ways, and I am fortunate to have the opportunity to inspire some people using my social media platform 🤙🏾,” he began his post.

Asghari continued, “2020 has been a crazy/twisted year for all of us. Recently I tested positive for Covid-19, I was lucky enough to catch the news before being around and infecting my loved ones (friends, family, significant other). I quickly isolated myself and started my quarantine process alone. 🙏🏽”

Talking about his symptoms, the model said, “This is where my healthy lifestyle helped a lot, I only had 1 day of common cold symptoms day 2 after testing positive but 24 hours later I was perfectly normal. I continued my workouts and clean nutrition at home as usual. 10 days later I was no longer contagious, and tested negative twice and was cleared by doctors to end quarantine and return to my loved ones. 💪🏽”

Finally, he added, “I spend a lot of time cleansing And thinking about how important our health is in General even outside of Covid, at the end of our lives one of the most important things will be health, I will continue to do my best and inspire you guys to also live a healthy lifestyle. 🍎🍉”

Asghari and Spears have been dating since 2017 after meeting on the set of her music video for “Slumber Party”.