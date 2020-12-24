Tom Selleck Leaves $2,020 Tip For Server As Part Of Donnie Wahlberg’s ‘Tip Challenge’

By Corey Atad.

Tom Selleck. Photo Patrick Harbron/CBS via Getty Images
Tom Selleck. Photo Patrick Harbron/CBS via Getty Images

Tom Selleck is giving back.

The “Blue Bloods” actor recently took co-star Donnie Wahlberg up on his #2020TipChallenge, which encourages those with the means to leave $2,020 tips for restaurant servers and other workers.

RELATED: Tom Selleck Says His California Ranch And His Family ‘Keep Me Sane’

On Wednesday, Wahlberg shared on Twitter that his “TV dad” had left a $2,020 tip at the Elios Upper East Side restaurant, along with a kind note.

“For Elios, I am honoring my friend Donnie Wahlberg’s ‘Tip Challenge’ with my sincere hope for a better 2020. Thank you all,” Selleck wrote.

Speaking to People, Wahlberg said, “Tom never mentioned it to me. We’ve done three [‘Blue Bloods’] dinner scenes since he did it and he never told me.”

RELATED: Tom Selleck Is No Longer On NRA Board Of Directors, Remains A Member

Wahlberg got in on the 2020 Tip Challenge in January, leaving a server a $2,020 tip on a $23 meal in Michigan.

The actor and his wife Jenny McCarthy then left the same tip for an IHOP server in their hometown of St. Charles, Ill. In November, he left another $2,020 tip at a restaurant in Massachusetts.

Others who have taken up the challenge include James Corden and Adele.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP