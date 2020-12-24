Tom Selleck Leaves $2,020 Tip For Server As Part Of Donnie Wahlberg’s ‘Tip Challenge’

Tom Selleck is giving back.

The “Blue Bloods” actor recently took co-star Donnie Wahlberg up on his #2020TipChallenge, which encourages those with the means to leave $2,020 tips for restaurant servers and other workers.

On Wednesday, Wahlberg shared on Twitter that his “TV dad” had left a $2,020 tip at the Elios Upper East Side restaurant, along with a kind note.

I found out that my TV Dad #TomSelleck has generously accepted the #2020TipChallenge at Elios Upper East Side! Love ya dad. ❤️ I didn’t start it but I’m proud to be part of it. To those who gave even the smallest extra amount this year — THANK YOU.#spreadloveandlovewillspread pic.twitter.com/1NcEswVbsO — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) December 24, 2020

“For Elios, I am honoring my friend Donnie Wahlberg’s ‘Tip Challenge’ with my sincere hope for a better 2020. Thank you all,” Selleck wrote.

Speaking to People, Wahlberg said, “Tom never mentioned it to me. We’ve done three [‘Blue Bloods’] dinner scenes since he did it and he never told me.”

Wahlberg got in on the 2020 Tip Challenge in January, leaving a server a $2,020 tip on a $23 meal in Michigan.

The actor and his wife Jenny McCarthy then left the same tip for an IHOP server in their hometown of St. Charles, Ill. In November, he left another $2,020 tip at a restaurant in Massachusetts.

Others who have taken up the challenge include James Corden and Adele.