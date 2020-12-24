BTS’s Jimin Releases Solo Holiday Track ‘Christmas Love’

BTS‘s Jimin is feeling the love this holiday season.

The singer surprised fans by dropping a festive solo track titled “Christmas Love” on Thursday, Dec. 24.

“Christmas I love you/ You’re the one,” he sings in the chorus.

Jimin took to BTS’s blog to share the song’s inspiration.

“Did you get a good Christmas present? I really wanted to hear from you, but fortunately, I am very, very happy to be able to do so,” he wrote. “The reason I came here today is the reason why I suddenly heard this bright song in such a difficult situation, I came here because I wanted to tell you a little about the reason. As you know from the song… This song is a scene where my favourite snow falls out of my childhood memories. I sing with my feelings when I first saw them.”

Jimin continued, “As we grow up, it seems that we miss our childhood a lot. Whether that’s the situation now or not, I thought I wanted to go back to that time. A sense of responsibility for something as you grow. That responsibility makes us mature. I thought that it might make us hide our emotions a little. But I still think we have those feelings. So it’s childish at least once, but how about expressing that feeling? I thought it would be nice if that day would be today.”

Concluding the post, he added, “I hoped that all of you would be happy people and made it hard with one wish. I hope that I can go back to the old days that you remember a little bit after listening to the song.”