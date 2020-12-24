Tiger Woods’ Son Is A Chip Off The Ol’ Block

Tiger Woods’ son Charlie Woods is a chip (shot) off the ol’ block.
A new video comparing Tiger, 44, and Charlie, 11, is generating a lot of buzz on Twitter. In fact, it has raked in more than nine million views since its release on Tuesday.
RELATED: HBO’s ‘Tiger’ Doc Details The Life And Career Of Golf Superstar
Copy cat. 🐅
Surreal. pic.twitter.com/V5dBGdLQdQ
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 22, 2020
PGA Tour published a two-minute split video comparing Charlie and Tiger’s fashion sense, technique, and general mannerisms. All identical!
The father-son duo played in a two-day exhibition event in Orlando, Florida. Charlie is officially the youngest player to ever compete in the PNC Championship.