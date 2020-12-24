Tiger Woods’ Son Is A Chip Off The Ol’ Block

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie Woods. Photo: AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack
Tiger Woods’ son Charlie Woods is a chip (shot) off the ol’ block.

A new video comparing Tiger, 44, and Charlie, 11, is generating a lot of buzz on Twitter. In fact, it has raked in more than nine million views since its release on Tuesday.

PGA Tour published a two-minute split video comparing Charlie and Tiger’s fashion sense, technique, and general mannerisms. All identical!

The father-son duo played in a two-day exhibition event in Orlando, Florida. Charlie is officially the youngest player to ever compete in the PNC Championship.

