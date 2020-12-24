Shemar Moore Tests Positive For COVID-19

Shemar Moore has told fans that his Christmas and New Year’s is “not gonna be the best” after testing positive for COVID-19.

The actor believed that he was suffering from food poisoning before a test for the virus yielded a positive result.

The “S.W.A.T.” star broke the news on Instagram:

“I HAVE COVID!!!!” he posted. “Just found out moments ago…I am gonna stay wrapping presents… Yes… I have been tested and told that I HAVE COVID!!!”

Discussing his symptoms, Moore wrote, “I thought I had food poisoning… chills and aches all day today… still can smell, taste, no cough, no runny nose… I have to accept test results.”

The 50-year-old star has had a tough year after losing his beloved mother in February.

While acknowledging that this year’s festivities won’t be the same, Moore maintained a positive outlook.

“My Xmas n New Years is clearly not gonna be the best… my last year and a half have not been the best… This is a hard time for ALL OF US… the WORLD!!! But…I BELIEVE in the sun shining through the rain!!!”

He added, “Stay safe and appreciate everything and everybody you have and had!! MUCH LOVE!!!!”