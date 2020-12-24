‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Reconnects With His 9th-Grade Crush, And She Still Has A Present From Him

2020 has been less than a stellar year for many, so “Weird Al” Yankovic wants to round out the year with a little positivity.

Yankovic shared an impressed hand-drawn portrait of a young girl named Patrice. “The Saga Begins” singer explained that Patrice was his ninth-grade crush and that the pair had recently reconnected through the power of the internet.

“Because I didn’t want to give her the impression that I LIKED her or anything, I also drew pictures of EVERY SINGLE PERSON IN THE CLASS and handed those out as well, just to throw her off the scent,” he explained. “My love life remained completely dormant for the next several years.”

Some 50 years later, Al spotted a woman on his Twitter feed who claimed to have sat in front of “Weird Al” in math class.

“Being slightly less shy at my current advanced age, I decided to follow up on this: I DM’ed her and asked if by any chance her name was Patrice. Turns out, it was,” the iconic musician revealed. “It was her — my ninth-grade crush.

“She had saved it all these years,” Yankovic concluded. “I just felt like telling this story because, well… 2020 was arguably a pretty sucky year overall, but there were some real moments of joy sprinkled in here and there – and for me, this was definitely one of them.”