‘Cobra Kai’ Season 3 Gets A New Year’s Day Release Date

“Cobra Kai” is fighting its way to season 3 in this new Netflix teaser.

Netflix is kicking off the new year with another season of “Cobra Kai”. The streaming service announced, in a YouTube video on Thursday, an early premiere date for the show.

Photo: Netflix

“Season 3 finds everyone reeling in the aftermath of the violent high school brawl between their dojos, which has left Miguel in a precarious condition,” a press release explains.

“While Daniel searches for answers in his past and Johnny seeks redemption, Kreese further manipulates his vulnerable students with his own vision of dominance,” the synopsis adds. “The soul of the Valley is at stake, and the fate of every student and sensei hangs in the balance.”

Photo: Netflix

The show stars Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso), William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso), Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), and many more.

Season 3 of “Cobra Kai” premieres Jan. 1 on Netflix. The following day, the cast of “Cobra Kai” will join hosts David Spade, Fortune Feimster, and London Hughes on “The Netflix Afterparty”.