Ariana Grande Sends Christmas Gift To Hundreds Of Young Hospital Patients In Manchester

Ariana Grande is proving the people of Manchester are very much in her heart this holiday season.

The “Positions” singer sent Secret Santa presents to hundreds of children who are currently patients at a hospital in the British city.

The generous 27-year-old gifted Amazon cards to patients at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital and Manchester Royal Infirmary.

Speaking to Manchester Evening News, a father of one of the patients said, “As I understand it she’s given every child in the hospital a voucher.”

Revealing his daughter’s excitement, he continued, “She said, ‘Look Dad, I’ve got a £100 [C$173] voucher from Ariana Grande.’ It was in a little personalized box with no message on it and no note to say who it’s from. It’s such a lovely gesture and there’s no publicity around it so you know it’s genuine.

“It’s brought a lot of joy after everything that’s gone in with the pandemic this year. It’s been a tough year with my daughter being in hospital. The staff there are great and so hard-working.”

The kind act comes three years after 22 people were killed and 139 more were injured when a suicide bomber detonated a device that exploded as people left Grande’s show at the Manchester Arena.