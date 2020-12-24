Candace Cameron Bure Did Not Attend Christmas Carol Protests, Addresses ‘Vile Tweets About My Family’

Candace Cameron Bure is not vibing with how people are attacking her family.

The “Fuller House” star’s brother Kirk Cameron faced backlash after hosting Christmas carolling events amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Candace tweeted that she did not take part in the carolling. She also noted that she does not appreciate the attack on her family.

I did not attend any recent caroling events. Also, I choose to follow the greater guidelines by wearing a mask and social distance when I’m in public. However, I don’t appreciate the vile tweets about my family. I believe respectful dialogue is the key to being heard. Stay safe🎄 — Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) December 24, 2020

Some members of the online community argued that Kirk had what was coming to him.

I don’t judge you by your brother’s actions. I just hope you have a conversation with him about how he could choose to lead by example. No expectations. Just a hope. — chris daae, J.D. (@chrisdaae3) December 24, 2020

“I’m sorry if people said vile things, but these are the consequences of vile actions,” another tweeted. “He knows he is part of a public family, and he still decided to host TWO public super spreaders. People are rightfully angry.”