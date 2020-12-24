Kim Kardashian Promotes Women-Led Beverage Brand Backed By Meghan Markle

Celebs are lining up to endorse Meghan Markle’s latest venture.

This week, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram Story to promote Clevr Blends, the women-owned, plant-based beverage brand in which Markle is a private investor.

RELATED: Meghan Markle Dresses For Winter In Rare Public Appearance With Prince Harry

In Kardashian’s video, she makes one of the brand’s “golden super lattes,” which she received as part of a gift basket from the Duchess of Sussex.

Last week, Oprah Winfrey also shared a video on Instagram of her making one of the lattes:

Markle announced the investment in Clevr Blends earlier this month.

“This investment is in support of a passionate female entrepreneur who prioritizes building community alongside her business,” she said in a statement. “I’m proud to invest in [founder] Hannah’s commitment to sourcing ethical ingredients and creating a product that I personally love and has a holistic approach to wellness. I believe in her, and I believe in her company.”

RELATED: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Announce Archewell Foundation’s First Initiative

Co-founder and CEO Hannah Mendoza said in her own statement, “Entrepreneurs need funding, but they also need advisers who care deeply about what they are building. I’m grateful to have found both in the Duchess of Sussex. Her passion for what we’re creating is palpable, and I couldn’t imagine a more aligned partnership. We’re excited for the road ahead.”

Neither she nor Markle disclosed the amount of the deal.