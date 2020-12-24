Jamie Dornan’s Kids Shut Down His Rendition Of ‘White Christmas’

Jamie Dornan’s daughters clearly disapprove of their dad’s singing skills.

The “Synchronic” star shared a video of himself belting out Bing Crosby’s “White Christmas” on Dec. 24.

Dornan performs the festive hit while his daughters can be heard protesting loudly in the background.

“Shush! Daddy, shush,” yell Alberta, Elva, and Dulcie.

“Rave reviews!” commented “Schitt’s Creek” star Dan Levy underneath the post.

Dornan shares his children with wife Amelia Warner

“Being a dad is the best,” he told the Sunday Times in 2018. “I feel a healthy and lovely duty to provide for my kids, and I really like it. It suits me. Making my kids happy is a good thing for my wife and me to be driven by.”

The Irish star also spoke candidly about married life, admitting he’s only had one major argument with Warner.

“Certainly there’s never a day that I don’t tell her I love her,” he stated. “We get frustrated at times, usually when travelling with the kids, but we’d never let anything boil and become a thing. We know couples who are plate throwers, but that’s just not us. I’m glad it’s not us — plates are expensive.”