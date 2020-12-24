Kelly Clarkson Reacts To Holiday Horror Stories: ‘She Was Gonna Make Whoopie With Santa!’

Kelly Clarkson has some holiday horror stories to wrap up 2020.

Clarkson read and reacted to fan-submitted holiday horror stories in this digital exclusive from “The Kelly Clarkson Show”. It kicked off with a banger of a tale involving a 92-year-old woman named Hilda.

“I was dressed as Santa Claus and was scheduled to visit a senior complex that day,” the letter begins. “Upon arrival, 92-year-old Hilda hugged me and said she wanted me to see her room.”

“We got there and she started to undress and told me to lay down,” the story continued. “She was gonna make whoopie with Santa!”

Clarkson could not help but crack up on more than one occasion through the read.

“Oh my gosh! Like, was she expecting someone or was she just like, ‘You look nice and kind.’ Oh my gosh!” Clarkson exclaimed. “All right, Hilda!”