Shia LaBeouf To Enter ‘Intensive’ Rehab Amid New Reports He Was Fired From Olivia Wilde’s Next Movie

More details are emerging about Shia LaBeouf’s patterns of troubling behaviour.

Following a New York Times report last week about accusations of abuse against the actor by his ex, singer FKA Twigs, Variety now reports that LaBeouf was also recently fired by Olivia Wilde from her next film project.

In September, it was announced that LaBeouf was being replaced by Harry Styles in the film “Don’t Worry Darling”, citing a scheduling conflict.

But according to Variety, insiders claim that LaBeouf was fired after his behaviour and style on set clashed with the rest of the cast and crew, including director Wilde.

Reps for both Wilde and LaBeouf have not yet commented on the report, but a source said, “He is not an easy guy to work with,” adding that the actor was “off-putting” to others working on the project.

Meanwhile, following the abuse allegations against him, LaBeouf’s attorney told Variety that the actor plans on entering rehab and treatment.

“Shia needs help and he knows that. We are actively seeking the kind of meaningful, intensive, long-term in-patient treatment that he desperately needs,” the lawyer said.

Twigs’ lawyer told the outlet in a statement, “This isn’t about Shia’s career. This is about making sure the trauma and pain inflicted on my clients and others doesn’t happen again. Shia is an admitted abuser and he needs to get meaningful help that addresses his violent behaviour.”

Additionally, Kornél Mundruczó, the director of the upcoming “Pieces of a Woman”, in which Shia LaBeouf co-stars, told Variety, “These are serious allegations that were hard to read. My heart was full of sorrow and sadness to read the accounts. I believe all humans should feel like they can come forward and tell their truth. I stand with you.”

After Twigs went public with her allegations and a lawsuit against LaBeouf, singer Sia tweeted, “I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single.”