Joe Biden’s Dogs Spread Festive Cheer In Adorable Christmas Video

America’s future First Dogs delivered season’s greetings to people across the U.S. on Christmas Eve.

Joe Biden’s dogs, Champ and Major, star in a festive YouTube video, celebrating the different ways in which people spend the holidays.

The video sees the German Shepherds showing off their individual personalities while “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” plays in the background.

As Champ relaxes in front of the Christmas tree, Major can be seen running around the house with a new toy.

“No matter how you celebrate, Merry Christmas,” says the video.

Major will be the first-ever shelter dog to move into the White House.

The pair of pooches will also be the first pets in the White House for over four years, as the Trump family did not live with any animals.