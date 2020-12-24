Chris Hemsworth And Elsa Pataky Celebrate 10th Anniversary With Trip Down Memory Lane

It’s been a decade of love for Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky.

On Thursday, the couple took to Instagram to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary, with a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

RELATED: Chris Pratt Claims Victory In The Chris Wars After Defeating Chris Evans And Chris Hemsworth In Fantasy Football

Hemsworth shared a slideshow of photos with Pataky from over the last 10 years.

“10 years together! Looking forward to the advancements of modern medicine and science and enjoying a couple hundred more!😘😘❤️❤️😘,” he wrote.

Pataky, meanwhile, shared a photo of the couple’s home strewn with photos all over the floor.

“Going through ten years of photographs was almost as fun as the real thing!” she wrote in the caption. “Here’s to many more years of wonderful times, love you always and forever @chrishemsworth”

RELATED: Chris Pine Admits He’s The ‘Underdog’ In Comparisons To Fellow Chrises Hemsworth, Pratt And Evans

Hemsworth and Pataky got married in December 2010, and share three children together.