Lin-Manuel Miranda, Rachael Ray & More Star In ‘Feliz Navidad’ 50th-Anniversary Music Video

José Feliciano’s “Feliz Navidad” has been given a star-studded music video to celebrate its 50-year anniversary.

Over 30 A-list artists joined forces remotely in honour of the most famous global, bilingual song of all time.

RELATED: José Feliciano Performs ‘Feliz Navidad’ For 50th Anniversary Of Christmas Classic

Jason Mraz, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Rachael Ray, Gloria Gaynor, Big & Rich, Michael Bolton, Emmanuel, Julio Iglesias Jr., and Tony Carreira were among just some of the stars who featured on the newly reimagined recording of the festive track.

The visual is the first-ever music video for “Feliz Navidad” in the song’s 50-year history.

RELATED: Gwen Stefani And Mon Laferte Dazzle In Joint ‘Feliz Navidad’ Performance On ‘The Voice’

Due to COVID-19, each of the artists recorded their own audio and video from their respective home countries in their own studios.

Written and performed by José Feliciano, “Feliz Navidad” is one of most beloved and bestselling holiday songs of all time.

RELATED: Mariah Carey Back At No. 1 With ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’

On December 14, 2020, the song hit No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time.