Martine McCutcheon Admits She Was ‘A Little Bit In Love’ With ‘Love Actually’ Co-Star Hugh Grant

Martine McCutcheon has revealed that her on-screen chemistry with “Love Actually” co-star Hugh Grant was more than just good acting.

According to the Daily Mail, the 44-year-old actress admitted she actually had a major crush on the British screen star.

McCutcheon played Downing Street secretary Natalie alongside Grant, who portrayed the prime minister.

Admitting that she was nervous about filming scenes alongside the actor, McCutcheon told HELLO! magazine: “In the first scene we filmed, I had to run and straddle Hugh at the airport. I felt so insecure and was petrified I’d knock him over.”

She continued, “Hugh had always been my crush and I was a little bit in love with him. But he was so gracious, encouraging, and kind, and wanted me to shine.”

McCutcheon also conceded that she hates re-watching the movie because she’s “always critical of her performance.”

However, the former “Eastenders” star said that she is looking forward to the time when her five-year-old son Rafferty is old enough to watch the iconic holiday film.

She added, “I’m so proud of this film. When Rafferty grows up and has children of his own, I want them all to know its message of love is what I stand for.”