Bill Murray And Jenny Lewis Get Together To Cover A Drake Hit

By Corey Atad.

Bill Murray, Jenny Lewis, Drake. Photo: CP Images
With Christmas approaching, Bill Murray has a gift for everyone.

On Wednesday night, the actor’s friend, singer Jenny Lewis, shared a clip of them performing a cover of Drake’s 2020 single “Laugh Now Cry Later”.

Murray and Lewis put a unique, slow spin on the song, giving it a very different sound than Drake fans might expect.

In 2015, the duo performed together in Sofia Coppola’s Netflix special “A Very Murray Christmas”.

