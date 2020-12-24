Kaitlyn Bristowe And Boyfriend Jason Tartick Test Positive For COVID-19

Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s holiday plans are looking a bit different from what she had planned.

The former “Bachelorette” star announced via Instagram on Thursday that she and her boyfriend, Jason Tartick, have both tested positive for COVID-19.

“Unfortunately, this is our Christmas card this year. We have Covid,” Bristowe, 35, wrote. “Jason and I had been trying to quarantine before seeing family. We thought we were making a responsible decision to have ONE person over, who had been tested daily for work. Negative tests 4 days in a row. The day we saw her, she became positive which we all found out the next day.”

“Now, like many, we will spend Christmas by ourselves. We just want to let everyone know that we thought we were being safe, but covid is bigger than us,” she continued. “Today, We are thinking of everyone who is spending the holidays alone, anyone who is sick or overcoming something, (as 2020 has taught us to overcome a lot), and all of the healthcare workers who have been away from family, taking care of others for months, and months now. We will be ok!! Be safe and happy holidays!!”

Tartick, 32, also shared the news to his own page, writing, “We had a responsible quarantine plan in place so that we could see my family for the holiday. Shame on us, we didn’t stick to the plan.”

“You just can never be too cautious and careful. There’s no outthinking this god awful virus, lesson learned,” he added. “Thoughts and prayers are with all of those who have been impacted by Covid, to those who have endured a challenging 2020, to the healthcare workers putting their lives on the line everyday for others and to those who are family less during the holiday. ❤️”

A number of celebrities have recently taken to Instagram to reveal their own experiences with the coronavirus, including Shemar Moore, Ellen DeGeneres, Sharon Osbourne, and Britney Spears’ boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

In an update posted to Instagram on Dec. 16, DeGeneres thanked fans for the well wishes they sent to her as she recovered.

“I appreciate it very much. I’m feeling 100%, I feel really good,” she said at the time. “One thing that they don’t tell you is you get, somehow, excruciating back pain. Didn’t know that was a symptom, but I talked to some other people — back pain. Who knew? How come?”

