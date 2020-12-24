Michael Jackson’s Neverland Estate Purchased For $22 Million

Michael Jackson’s fabled Neverland estate is under new ownership.

The legendary home of Jackson has been purchased for $22 million. It was reportedly sold to Jackson’s one-time associate and billionaire co-founder of Yucaipa Cos. Ron Burkle — per the Wall Street Journal.

The expansive 2,700-acre property was listed for $100 million in 2015 before being dropped a number of times. It was valued at $31 million as recently as 2019. Jackson originally purchased the ranch for an estimated $19.5 million in 1987.

Neverland was in the news in November after a rapper named Daeshard allegedly trespassed on the property to shoot a music video.