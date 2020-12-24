‘Variety’ Apologizes For ‘Insensitive Language’ In ‘Promising Young Woman’ Review After Being Called Out By Carey Mulligan

Variety has apologized for its review of Carey Mulligan’s new movie.

In a recent interview with the New York Times, the actress called out the trade’s review of “Promising Young Woman”.

“I read the Variety review because I’m a weak person,” Mulligan said. “And I took issue with it. It felt like it was basically saying that I wasn’t hot enough to pull off this kind of ruse.”

She added, “It drove me so crazy. I was like, ‘Really? For this film, you’re going to write something that is so transparent? Now? In 2020?’ I just couldn’t believe it.”

In a statement to The Wrap, the outlet said, “Variety sincerely apologizes to Carey Mulligan and regrets the insensitive language and insinuation in our review of ‘Promising Young Woman’ that minimized her daring performance,” the Hollywood trade said in a statement Thursday morning.

In the original review, published during the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, the critic wrote, “Mulligan, a fine actress, seems a bit of an odd choice as this admittedly many-layered apparent femme fatale — Margot Robbie is a producer here, and one can (perhaps too easily) imagine the role might once have been intended for her. Whereas with this star, Cassie wears her pickup-bait gear like bad drag; even her long blonde hair seems a put-on.”