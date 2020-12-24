Justin Bieber Says ‘Life Is A Rollercoaster’ In Christmas Message To Fans

Justin Bieber wants fans to “look for the wonder” this holiday season.

The “Yummy” singer took to Instagram on Dec. 24 to discuss the “ups and downs” of life in a heartfelt Christmas message.

Captioning a photograph in which he wears a Santa Claus hat, the 26-year-old wrote, “This life is a rollercoaster. All of the ups and downs can seem to leave us unsettled. Often times [sic] because bad things have happened in our lives we live with an expectation that things are just gonna go sour on us.”

He continued, “What if we switched our mindset from expecting the worst to expecting the best. What if this holiday and year we decide to look for the wonder that is all around us.”

The Grammy winner encouraged fans to change their mindset from negative to positive.

He added, “Say things like, ‘Man it sucks this happened but at least i have ______’. Gratitude and hopefulness are two things I’m going to get myself for Christmas.”

Bieber also shared a message of thanks to his team, including wife Hailey Baldwin.

“These people truly make my life so much better. Thank you for being who you are,” he wrote. “Words can’t describe the gratitude i feel toward all of you.. thank you thank you thank you.”