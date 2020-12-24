Kevin Spacey Posts First YouTube Video In A Year Amid Sexual Battery Lawsuit

Kevin Spacey has a Christmas address amid allegations of sexual battery.

Space published a video titled “1-800 XMAS” to YouTube on Christmas Eve. His last YouTube release prior to that was a video published on Dec. 24 of last year.

“If you’re standing in a place that you can no longer remain standing, if you’re suffering, if you need help, if you feel guilt or shame, if you’re struggling with your identity, if your back’s up against the wall, or if you feel that there’s no path for you, whatever your situation, I promise you there is a path,” Spacey said.

“At this time during this holiday and beyond, even if you don’t feel it, there are people out there who understand and who can help, because you are not alone,” he concluded.

Spacey skyrocketed to fame then infamy due to a number of sexual misconduct allegations. He is currently being sued by two men claiming he committed sexual battery when they were 14 years old.