Dan + Shay Surprise Homeless Families With Furnished Houses For The Holidays

Dan + Shay are making the holidays a little brighter for families in need.

The country duo recently teamed up with the Safe Haven Family Shelter in Nashville to surprise three families experiencing homelessness with new fully furnished houses.

“It was very emotional watching these families’ reactions when they saw their homes for the first time,” Dan Smyers told People. “I speak for both of us when I say it was life-changing — it put everything into perspective, and made us truly appreciate all the blessings in our life that we can sometimes take for granted.”

In a YouTube video, the duo welcome the families to their new homes, calling it “the highlight of our year.”

“We’re grateful for all that has happened to us along the journey of our career, but nothing is more rewarding than using our platform to give back,” Smyers added. “The holidays are a difficult time for the less fortunate, especially as the weather turns cold, and there are so many obstacles to navigating shelter during a pandemic.”

The mother of one family remarked, “We never had a Christmas tree, we never had a home, and now my kids can have the perfect Christmas that I always wanted them to have.”

Another added, “I’ve actually accomplished the hardest thing I was battling with, which was not having a home for my daughter.”