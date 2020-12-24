Mandy Moore Cancels Plans To Spend Christmas With Family, Will Instead Be ‘Hunkering Down At Home’

Like so many people this holiday season, Mandy Moore is following recommendations by erring on the side of caution and setting aside plans to spend Christmas with her family.

The “This Is Us” star took to Instagram to reveal that she and husband Taylor Goldsmith — who are expecting their first child — have “cancelled plans to see family and are hunkering down at home” in light of the surging number of COVID-19 cases as the pandemic escalates.

Instead of a traditional family Christmas, she wrote, she and the Dawes frontman will instead be “staying safe/binging plenty of tv and eating lots of baked goods.”

She continued: “The holidays are a tricky time, exacerbated all the more by this wild year… so I’m holding extra space for those who have lost a loved one or a job, those weathering this time solo or away from loved ones, those just overwhelmed by the magnitude of all this year has been… We got this, friends.”

She concluded by quoting author Glennon Doyle, who “says: we can do hard things. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. Xoxo.”